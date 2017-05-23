Southbridge Town Council OKs $51M bud...

Southbridge Town Council OKs $51M budget, with eye on Casella future

SOUTHBRIDGE – After much discussion about the landfill operator, and the impact its possible departure would have, town councilors late Monday approved a $51 million operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget includes $26.7 million for the public schools. The plan also anticipates an increase in the sewer budget of about 10 percent.

