Southbridge Town Council OKs $51M budget, with eye on Casella future
SOUTHBRIDGE – After much discussion about the landfill operator, and the impact its possible departure would have, town councilors late Monday approved a $51 million operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget includes $26.7 million for the public schools. The plan also anticipates an increase in the sewer budget of about 10 percent.
