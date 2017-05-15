Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. Decreased by Analyst

CECO Environmental Corp. - Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research note issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

