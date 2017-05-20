Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Decreased by Jefferies Group

CECO Environmental Corp. - Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

