The African commercial vehicles ... )--First Data Corporation , a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Offi... )--PURE Bioscience, Inc. , creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate antimicrobial, announced that the Company has received final ackno... )--Itron has signed a contract with Aguas de Matao to help the Brazilian water utility reduce water losses and improve revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.