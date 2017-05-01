Orange alert: Poor air quality in New Orleans Tuesday
Due to an "Orange" air-quality alert issued Tuesday , residents in New Orleans-area parishes are encouraged to take certain cautionary actions including driving less and cutting down energy consumption at home. An "Orange" air-quality alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for the New Orleans area, designating that conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups like people with lung disease, older adults and children.
