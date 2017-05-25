One section of the Mississippi Sound is still not safe for swimming.
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, only one section of the Mississippi Sound now remains under a water contact advisory. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisories Thursday for Edgewater Beach in Biloxi from DeBuys Road east to Edgewater Avenue and Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley Place.
Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
