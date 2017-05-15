North Texans should be ready for bad air, warm temperatures, rain
The air pollution and warm temperatures are expected Monday, and then keep an eye to the sky. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday, and rain chances are in the forecast until Sunday.
