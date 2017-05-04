New North Dakota environmental agency head has public focus
Encouraging better pipeline construction is just one initiative for the man who will oversee North Dakota's new environmental regulatory agency. Dave Glatt , chief of the North Dakota Department of Health Environmental Health Section, said, becoming its own agency, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, will allow it to set its own priorities.
