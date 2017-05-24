Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 62,813 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp.
Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period.
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
