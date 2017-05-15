H2GO receives state agency permit for...

H2GO receives state agency permit for reverse osmosis plant

2 hrs ago Read more: Brunswick Beacon

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit May 8 to discharge brine wastewater into the Brunswick River from the plant. The DEQ hosted a NPDES permit hearing for public comments at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Jan. 12, which was attended by about 100 people, with 21 speaking for and against the project.

