Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin deposed, vague on details: report

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was vague about what he remembered as he was deposed in an ongoing lawsuit between two rival landfill companies.( Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin' s memories of his tumultuous 2006 bid for reelection are foggy at best, including his recollections of how he got campaign cash from River Birch landfill owners Jim Ward and Fred Heebe Jr., according to a report by WWLTV. Nagin's vagaries were on full display in a transcript of his deposition at the federal courthouse on Poydras Street, a copy of which the television station had obtained.

