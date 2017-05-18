Five Organizations Recognized for Recycling Excellence
As part of the continuing effort to efficiently utilize resources in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality today recognized 5 organizations for outstanding success in promoting recycling and finding new uses for recycled materials. The organizations received the Excellence in Recycling awards at the third annual Governor's Recycling Summit, held today in East Lansing.
