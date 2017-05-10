ESCO acquires Renewable NRG Systems
ESCO Technologies Inc. announced that it has acquired NRG Systems, Inc. , doing business as Renewable NRG Systems, located in Hinesburg, Vermont. NRG, founded in 1982, is the global market leader in the design and manufacture of decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind.
