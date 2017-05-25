Environmentalist threatens to sue Corps over Bayou Bridge Pipeline

The proposed $670 million Bayou Bridge Pipeline would move crude oil across 11 parishes from Lake Charles to St. James Parish, including the Atchafalaya Basin. The Army Corps of Engineers would violate federal law if it permits construction of the proposed Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline across the Atchafalaya Basin without conducting a full environmental impact statement, the head of an environmental group says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.