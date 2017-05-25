Environmentalist threatens to sue Cor...

Environmentalist threatens to sue Corps over Bayou Bridge Pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The proposed $670 million Bayou Bridge Pipeline would move crude oil across 11 parishes from Lake Charles to St. James Parish, including the Atchafalaya Basin. The Army Corps of Engineers would violate federal law if it permits construction of the proposed Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline across the Atchafalaya Basin without conducting a full environmental impact statement, the head of an environmental group says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC