Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources break ground on Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project

17 hrs ago

Local leaders joined executives from NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas this morning to break ground on Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project - the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center. "We are pleased to work with our partners at Entergy to bring low-cost, renewable energy to their customers and introduce the first universal solar project of this scale in Arkansas," said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources.

