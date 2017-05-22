EC plant violated ammonia limit

Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City officials believe they have fixed the problem that caused the city's wastewater treatment plant to violate a state permit last month because it discharged too much ammonia. At a meeting of the city council's finance committee last week, Public Utilities Director Joe Pearce reported the city exceeded its monthly permit limit of 4 milligrams per liter of ammonia.

Chicago, IL

