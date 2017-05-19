Connecticut Drivers Using More Gasoline, Creating Bigger Pollution And Health Problems
Connecticut's escalating gasoline consumption means more ozone pollution is produced, creating big health problems for kids, the elderly and people with lung disease. Connecticut's escalating gasoline consumption means more ozone pollution is produced, creating big health problems for kids, the elderly and people with lung disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC