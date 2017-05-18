City inspects old Atlas Mill site

City inspects old Atlas Mill site

Overlooking a former mill pond at the Atlas Mill site, Coeur d'Alene City Attorney Mike Gridley, right, talks with Steve Gill, center, and Robert Eachon of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality during a site visit Wednesday at the $8 million property, which the city hopes to purchase. Beyond the neatly groomed yards and apartments on John's Loop, past the groaning of tractors and trucks with diesel stacks fluttering, and from over an expanse of lumpy ground seeded with clover, Mike Gridley took pause.

