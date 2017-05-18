CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.19 Per ...

CECO Environmental Corp. - Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.