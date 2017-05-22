Belmond Announces Acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla
Belmond Ltd. today announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire the entirety of Cap Juluca, a 96-key luxury resort on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, British West Indies. The Company has entered into agreements with the principal owner and three other owners to acquire the entirety of the resort for a total purchase price, including all related taxes and costs, of approximately $84.6 million.
