Bags found at Detroit demolition site contain asbestos
Michigan state test results show bags dumped near a blight demolition site in southwest Detroit contained asbestos, a report by the Detroit Free Press says . Detroit police and the state Department of Environmental Quality have opened an investigation on who dumped the bags.
