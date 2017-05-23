Asbestos levels deemed safe thus far at burned N. Portland warehouse site

State environmental regulators monitoring the remnants of the North Portland warehouse fire say air samples show no detections of asbestos fibers requiring further action. "The cleanup and reconnaissance efforts for asbestos-containing material is ongoing, as is the air sampling," Matthew Van Sickle, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesman, said in an email response to a series of questions from The Oregonian/OregonLive.

