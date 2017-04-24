Yoncalla fined $21k for waste violations
The state has fined the city of Yoncalla $20,961 for making up numbers on wastewater reports and exceeding discharge limits. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the city for eight violations related to its wastewater lagoon.
