Windward Capital Management Co Buys Stericycle, Oracle, Intel, Sells The WhiteWave Foods Co, ...
Investment company Windward Capital Management Co buys Stericycle, Oracle, Intel, Chevron, Southern Co, Nestle SA, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond, Kimberly-Clark, Nordstrom, Welltower, sells The WhiteWave Foods Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Union Pacific, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Market Vectors Double Short Euro ETN during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2017-03-31, Windward Capital Management Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $562 million.
