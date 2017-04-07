Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by Churchill Management Corp
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 278,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC