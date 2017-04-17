Video: Northern Edge update, April 17, 2017

As of April 17, there's a big question mark looming over the Navy as it waits for official approv... More>> As of April 17, there's a big question mark looming over the Navy as it waits for official approval from the NMFS to go forward with Northern Edge 2017. One thing is for certain, though: The exercise is causing a whole lot of concern in coastal Alaska towns near exercise locations.

