Treating river water would not have prevented Flint crisis, DEQ official says

A retiring top Michigan Department of Environmental Quality official claims that treating Flint River water with orthophosphates wouldn't have prevented the city's lead drinking water crisis , and that a spike in water main breaks during the Polar Vortex winters of 2014 and 2015 was a major overlooked factor in the infamous public health disaster. In unusually candid fashion for a current state official, Bryce Feighner, director of the Michigan DEQ Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division, broke with well-established consensus on the primary factor that caused Flint's drinking water to become poisoned by lead in 2014 during a Thursday, April 27 conference keynote talk in Grand Rapids.

