St. Pauls seeks $1.6M for sewer line work - 8:22 am updated:
The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners on Thursday decided to seek $1.6 million to be used to upgrade the town's waster water system. The commissioners voted unanimously during its regular monthly meeting to allow Mayor Jerry Weindel to apply for a $1.2 million loan and $400,000 in grant money.
