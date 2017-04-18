Shah Paper Mills family members establish buying arm

Two members of the Shah family, which operates Shah Paper Mills in Vapi, India, have established Fibre Resources LLP as "indenting agents of all types of waste paper from all around the world to the Indian paper industry." Fibre Resources will be managed by brothers Jenish and Nirav Shah, who describe themselves as second-generation members of the family that owns and operates Shah Paper Mills.

