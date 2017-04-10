Rescinds Boil Water Notice

April 15, 2017 Due to the loss of system pressure on April 13, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Temple, PWS ID 0140005, to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. The City was repairing an 8 inch waterline break at the intersection of FM 2305 and FM 2271 .

