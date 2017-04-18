Rescinds Boil Water Notice
Due to the loss of system pressure on April 14, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Temple, PWS ID 0140005, to The City was repairing an 8 inch waterline break at the 600 Block of S 3rd St. During the emergency, water pressure in some localized pipes in the area fell below 35 psi. Due to the loss of system pressures, a boil water notice for customers in the immediate vicinity including those in the 100- 300 Blocks of S 7th St, 100-300 Blocks of W Ave F, 600 720 Blocks of S 1st St, 100 300 Blocks of W Ave H, and 100 300 W Ave G where urged to boil their water prior to consumption.
