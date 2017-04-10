Pall Water now operating under Danaher Corporation

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, APRIL 10, 2017 -- Pall Water, a division of Pall Corporation and the filtration partner of choice for companies who need smart water solutions, today announced its new alignment within the family of operating companies owned by Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator. Pall Water, while remaining a division of Pall Corporation, will now operate in affiliation with the operating companies of Danaher's robust Water Quality Platform, which includes premium water brands such as Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat.

