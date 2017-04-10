Oregon-based recycler Agilyx names new CEO
Agilyx Corp., which is trying to build a viable business using pyrolysis to recycle polystyrene, is getting a new leader. Agilyx is retrofitting its facility in Tigard, near Portland, to exclusively produce styrene monomer from recycled PS through pyrolysis.
