New Edition of Energy Resources Curriculum Will Benefit Michigan Science Students
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has released the third edition of the Energy Resources Unit in the Michigan Environmental Education Curriculum Support . The revisions focus more on using data available on the internet to understand the changing nature of Michigan's energy portfolio.
