N.C. bill would ditch shoreline buffer that protects the Catawba River and its lakes
Environmentalists reacted with outrage after the N.C. Senate passed a bill late Monday that would eliminate the 50-foot shoreline buffer that protects the Catawba River and its lakes from runoff and stream bank erosion. The bill also would prevent local municipalities from enacting buffer protections on streams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
