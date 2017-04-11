Mountain Dew Spill Creates Environmental Concern

A Mountain Dew spill at a Pepsi bottling plant in Howell, Michigan, last month created a "huge foaming event" and an environmental concern, the Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported Monday. Carla Davidson, a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality analyst, told the newspaper that 7,200 gallons of Mountain Dew syrup spilled after a tank ruptured, sending the product through a floor drain and into the plant's internal sewer system on March 10. "A spill of this magnitude is highly unusual," Davidson told the Daily Press & Argus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.