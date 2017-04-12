MDEQ holding public hearing on bottled water proposal
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is anticipating a large crowd for a public hearing on a bottled-water company's request to increase its groundwater pumping from a well in Osceola County. MDEQ is holding a public information session from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday followed by a public hearing from 7-9 p.m. Both will be held at The University Center at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
