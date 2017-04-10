Manhattan Beach trash man can sue, Ninth Circuit says
Former Manhattan Beach sanitation worker Gilberto Santillan sued USA Waste, the garbage hauler for the city, alleging wrongful termination. Photo courtesy Gilberto Santillian A beloved former Manhattan Beach sanitation worker will get his day in court after a federal appeals panel ruled last week that he could proceed with an age discrimination lawsuit against a waste disposal company.
