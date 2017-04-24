Line break causes Water Boil advisory in Mathis Read Story Kiii Staff
Due to a line break and reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Mathis' John A. Standlea Water Treatment Plant public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption . Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
