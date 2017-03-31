Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Alkermes PLC, Waste Connections, Veeva Systems, Sells Charles ...

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc buys Alkermes PLC, Waste Connections, Veeva Systems, Allergan PLC, Charter Communications, Cheniere Energy, Micron Technology, Incyte, Illumina, Exelixis, sells Charles Schwab, NVIDIA, Martin Marietta Materials, TJX, KAR Auction Services during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $483 million.

