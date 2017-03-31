Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Alkermes PLC, Waste Connections, Veeva Systems, Sells Charles ...
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc buys Alkermes PLC, Waste Connections, Veeva Systems, Allergan PLC, Charter Communications, Cheniere Energy, Micron Technology, Incyte, Illumina, Exelixis, sells Charles Schwab, NVIDIA, Martin Marietta Materials, TJX, KAR Auction Services during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $483 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC