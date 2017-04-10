IE expo China 2017, More Than an Exhibition for Environmental Industry
The 18th edition will be held in 9 exhibition halls displaying cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative solutions in areas including water & sewage treatment, waste management, site remediation, air pollution control and air purification, along with various concurrent meetings and symposiums. At the 2017 edition of IE expo China, visitors will see regular exhibitors including Veolia, SUEZ, Huber, KSB, VAG, Andritz, Heyl, E+H, Dow, EISENMANN, Durr, Heraeus, Zoomlion, BHS, ENSA, TITECH and ALLU.
