H2O Innovation Inc (Heoff) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and natural resources end-users. It designs water treatment systems for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, the reclamation and reuse of water, and the treatment of wastewater, while providing a complete line of specialty chemicals and consumables for membrane filtration and reverse osmosis systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.