Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.647 Million Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,079,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 366,756 shares during the period.

