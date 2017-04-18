City of Warren awarded cleanup funding for new Lipari Foods, Inc. distribution center
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced a $531,000 grant and a $319,000 loan to the City of Warren to address contamination at two former auto salvage yards in Warren. The brownfield grant and loan will mitigate soil contamination at the former salvage yards, located on Bunert Road.
