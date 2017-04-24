Charlton zoning board closes hearing on Casella operations

CHARLTON – The Zoning Board of Appeals closed its public hearings Tuesday and began deliberations on the Casella Waste Systems appeal of a town order to cease all Southbridge landfill operations on Charlton land. An informal poll of the five-member board toward the end of the meeting found two members were undecided, two favored upholding the cease-and-desist order, and one was leaning toward granting Casella's appeal.

