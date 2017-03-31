Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Whirlpool, Facebook, American International Group, Sells ...

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc buys Whirlpool, Facebook, American International Group, Expedia, Capital One Financial, Coca-Cola Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Capstone Financial Group, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SPDR S&P 500, Unilever NV, Nestle SA, Waste Management during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $500 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.