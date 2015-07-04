Water conservation group fights Nestl , state over sale of natural resources
Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality issued NestlA© Water North America its first permit to extract state water for profit in 2000. Since then, the company has extracted millions of gallons of water it bottles and sells back to Michigan residents for as much as $1.80 a bottle.
