Waste Management wins trash collection contract in Jupiter
Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Southeast Inc. applied to replace Houston-based Waste Management, which has had the residential and commercial contract with Jupiter for about 30 years. The council initially awarded the five-year contract to Advanced Disposal on Nov. 1. The council reversed itself and on Nov. 15 voted to award the contract to Waste Management.
