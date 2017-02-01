US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share
Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of US Ecology in a research note issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57.
