TCEQ issues more than $1.1m in fines

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it has approved fines against more than 100 regulated entities totaling more than $1.1 million for violations of state environmental regulations. Fines were issued for two violations of air quality, one at the Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharges, two multimedia, one municipal solid waste, seven municipal wastewater discharges, ten petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems and four for water quality.

