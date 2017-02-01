TCEQ issues more than $1.1m in fines
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it has approved fines against more than 100 regulated entities totaling more than $1.1 million for violations of state environmental regulations. Fines were issued for two violations of air quality, one at the Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharges, two multimedia, one municipal solid waste, seven municipal wastewater discharges, ten petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems and four for water quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC